The spectacular NorthPark Center layout in Dallas will take anyone's breath away. More than 40 Lionel trains take a magical journey across America on over 2500 feet of track. See models of the Washington Monument, the White House, Golden Gate Bridge, Statue of Liberty, Times Square, and more. You'll be dazzled by George Werderich's Command Control layout where both Postwar and new Lionel vie for the attention.