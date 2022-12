Not Available

See the new 700E Vision Hudson in action. Take a look at the earliest days of steam with the DeWitt Clinton, John Bull, Stourbridge Lion, and the Best Friend of Charleston. Also included are Lionel's Alaska NW2 switchers, both the cataloged sets and the set created by collectors, Part 2 of Lionel's Action and Animated Cars, and tips on improving performance on MPC locomotives using Postwar parts.