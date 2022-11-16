Lionel Richie live from Glastonbury 2015

Not Available

In an exclusive, one-night theatrical release of "Lionel Richie at Glastonbury," the filmed version of veteran singer-songwriter Lionel Richie's iconic Glastonbury Festival performance comes to cinemas. In 2015, Richie performed for nearly 200,000 fans during the U.K. festival's distinguished Sunday teatime slot, reserved for music legends. See Lionel's performance at one of the most iconic festivals in the world on the big screen and sing along with favorites like All Night Long, Dancing on the Ceiling, and Hello!