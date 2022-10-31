Lionel Richie - Live - His Greatest Hits And More

Not Available

Lionel Ritchie performs his greatest hits live in Paris. Includes the songs "Hello", "Just For You", "Say You, Say Me", "All Night Long", and many more. Tracklisting Intro / Just for You / I call it love / Penny Lover / Easy / My Love / Easy / Ballerina Girl / Running with the Night / Still / Oh No / Stuck on You / Dancin on the Ceiling / Three times a Lady / All around the World / Sela’ / Endless Love / Sail On / Band Intro / Fancy Dancer / Lady / Brick House/Fire/Brick house / Hello / Don’t Stop / Angel / Destiny / Say You, Say Me / All Night Long Extras 20 Minute ‘Behind the Scenes’ (shot in Europe by Concert Production Company) / I Call It Love – Video / Just For You – Video / Angel – Video