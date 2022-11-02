Lionel Richie: The Definitive Collection

Not Available

The Definitive Collection is a compilation album by American pop singer Lionel Richie. The album was initially released in the US as a one-disc compilation in February 2003. A limited edition release of the US version included a bonus disc with rare extra tracks. A two-disc edition was released for the International market which collects 38 songs over 20 years. A special edition of the album was released later which includes a DVD selecting highlights throughout this period of Richie's career. The DVD also includes a live performance from Amsterdam and the making of Dancing on the Ceiling (as a hidden extra).