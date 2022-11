Not Available

At a mere 17 years old--a time when most teenagers are applying to college and planning the prom--Jesse Martin set out to become the youngest person ever to circumnavigate the globe. Armed with his trusty 34-foot yacht, Lionheart, Martin faced storms, waves, loneliness, and other turbulence during his amazing journey. Lionheart is a diary-like record of Martin's difficult expedition which candidly captures him alone on his boat.