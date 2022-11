Not Available

Ever wanted to know who's really on the line with that seductive voice and those steamy fantasies? Well, if its Jenna, you've said a mouthful. She can't wait to tell you all her sordid secrets ... The trouble is, one day she overhears a little more than she bargained for, and the mysterious caller now plans to do her ... in. So get on the line with Jenna. Lip Service is just a "hello" away.