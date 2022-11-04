Lip Service

Not Available

After a long absence, Kat (Jami Gertz) returns to the life of her old college roommate, Allison (Sybil Temchen). The trouble is, Allison is a successful furniture designer and Kat is a strung-out nymphomaniac with no apparent means of support. Allison takes her in and before long, Kat has ruined the business, had sex with the clients, set fire to the store, had an affair with Allison's longtime boyfriend (Christian Camargo), and contributed to Allison's rape by an acquaintance she's brought home.