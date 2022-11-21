Lips of Lurid Blue

Not Available

Elli and Marco are an unquestionably unusual wedded couple. Due to a damage as a kid, Marco harbors homosexual drives that he represses inside his married life and Elli is a barely surpressed nymphomaniac. The marriage is useful for both of them as it allows them to blend in within the confines of their regular social life in a sanctimonious provincial town. But then a strange woman bursts into their world and Marco's deviant behavior come to light again but now he has a thirst for murder.