Lipstiek Dipstiek

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The story is about Poenie (Franscois Coertze) who burns his scrotum with a welding iron while working on his car and lands in hospital a few days before he is to marry the virgin Martie. This is the first mishap in a series of disasters and misunderstandings that provides many belly-clutching laughs. As Poenie's father Frikadel (Zak du Plessis) puts it, "Die seun sit sy voet uit die voordeur uit en dan is hy kniediep in die kak!"

Cast

Julie HartleyCatalina
Lizz MeiringMartie
Jozua van der LugtCharl
Zack du PlessisFrikkadel
Patrick MynhardtOom Disselboom
John GoddardReceptionist

