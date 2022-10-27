Lipstiek Dipstiek

The story is about Poenie (Franscois Coertze) who burns his scrotum with a welding iron while working on his car and lands in hospital a few days before he is to marry the virgin Martie. This is the first mishap in a series of disasters and misunderstandings that provides many belly-clutching laughs. As Poenie's father Frikadel (Zak du Plessis) puts it, "Die seun sit sy voet uit die voordeur uit en dan is hy kniediep in die kak!"
|Julie Hartley
|Catalina
|Lizz Meiring
|Martie
|Jozua van der Lugt
|Charl
|Zack du Plessis
|Frikkadel
|Patrick Mynhardt
|Oom Disselboom
|John Goddard
|Receptionist
