L'irréversible chapître d'un roman 3 dimensionnel

As the title reveals it, this film belongs to a larger multi media project imagined by the artist filmaker Maurice Lemaître, around the theme of the irreversible. Besides the requirement of shooting at the exhibition site of part two of the same project by Hélène Richol, I was free to respond to the concept as I felt it; and according to my usual way of working, I played with materiality of the original footage, manipulating it to its point of no return. By the same time I was also to turn over the meaning of the word, the irreversible became reversible through the flipping of the emulsion right to left, top to bottom, front to back.