1990

Because her overprotective mother (Cheryl Ladd) won't allow her to date, 14-year-old Lisa (Staci Keanan) creates a rich fantasy life. She calls random men and seduces them anonymously. But now she may have picked the wrong man. Richard (D.W. Moffett) is Lisa's most charming target yet, but he's also the Candlelight Killer, who murders beautiful young women. Jeffrey Tambor co-stars in this seductive thriller.