1990

Lisa

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 19th, 1990

Studio

Surreal Productions

Because her overprotective mother (Cheryl Ladd) won't allow her to date, 14-year-old Lisa (Staci Keanan) creates a rich fantasy life. She calls random men and seduces them anonymously. But now she may have picked the wrong man. Richard (D.W. Moffett) is Lisa's most charming target yet, but he's also the Candlelight Killer, who murders beautiful young women. Jeffrey Tambor co-stars in this seductive thriller.

Cast

Cheryl LaddKatherine
D.W. MoffettRichard
Jeffrey TamborMr. Marks
Edan GrossRalph
Julie CobbMrs. Marks
Lisa MoncureSarah

