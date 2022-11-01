Lisa Lampanelli: Take It Like a Man

Not Available

Called "Comedy's Lovable Queen of Mean" (New York Times) and "Howard Stern on estrogen" (Toronto Star), Lisa Lampanelli is the insult comic for a new generation. Now, with a onehour special airing on Comedy Central, she makes her major-label debut with that same outrageous, in-your-face performance on CD and DVD with Take It Like A Man, recorded live at The Improv in Hollywood, FL. Shocking and hilarious, no-holds-barred and politically incorrect, Lampanelli is Don Rickles with breasts and major PMS. Track Listings: Intro, Hector, My Parents And Soccer Moms, Take It Like A Man, The Train To Brown Town, White Devils And Hispanic Women, Pillow Talk, Men Are Good And Women Are Beautiful, It’s Funny Because It’s True, My Mother, My Man And Children, I Have A Dream, Kobe And Cable, Stereotypes.