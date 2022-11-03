Lisa Lampanelli: The Queen of Mean

Not Available

Hilarious, raunchy. adult comedy. In clubs and theaters across the country, Lisa Lampanelli calls audience members colored, queer, bald, fat, and old. Do they get offended? Angry? No! They laugh uncontrollably and demand to know when she'll be back in town. After watching this hour-long concert--filmed live at Rascal's Comedy Club in West Orange, New Jersey--you'll see why! A cross between Don Rickles, Archie Bunker, and a vial of estrogen, Lisa lives up to her three favorite F-words: "Fierce, Funny, and Fearless"! She's got a bawdy personality, all-out honesty, and the insult comic's most essential quality--undeniable likability. All this adds up to one important 4-letter word: STAR.