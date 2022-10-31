Lisa Lampanelli: Tough Love

Not Available

Lampanelli once again delivers in Tough Love stand-up performance, which is complete with her signature one-two punch liners and mean-spirited insults. Even her husband isn't immune from Lampanelli's wrath, as she affectionately refers to him as "Jimmy Big Balls." Tough Love wraps-up with Lampanelli's first ever "The Roast of the Worthless Americans," an appropriate kick-you-where-it-hurts roast at pop culture's favorite love-to-hate celebrities which include Kate Gosselin, Paris Hilton, the cast of Jersey Show and many more.