This unauthorized biography looks at the life and career of Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, co-founder and brashly outspoken member of R & B supergroup TLC, from her early years in obscurity to the height of her popularity and shocking death. Lopes's personal life was dogged with turmoil up until the time it was cut short by a 2002 car accident in Honduras. This program celebrates the life of an original and uniquely gifted artist.