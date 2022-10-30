Lisa Limone and Maroc Orange, a Rapid Love Story

Not Available

This 3D animated opera deals in a socially critical manner with the topic of illegal immigrants fleeing from Africa to Europe and it is also a story of impossible love between orange boy Maroc, a singing boat refugee, and lemon girl Lisa, who collects singing seashells and dreams about love. Maroc is the brave hero-type, bound by prejudice and poverty. Lisa is the daughter of a rich businessman and tomato ketchup plantation owner. Here we have the fruitier version of Romeo and Juliet - a 3D animated operatic extravaganza!