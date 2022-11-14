Lisa Mills: This is My Real Accent

Not Available

Lisa Mills is an Atlanta based, award-winning comedian, speaker, and author. Her acting debut was working alongside network television’s favorite military gal, Catherine Bell on the Lifetime Channel’s hit show, Army Wives. She has been featured on the Lifetime Network, NOW Network, Netflix, the Dove Channel, iHeart Radio, and most recently, the cover of Speaker Magazine. Lisa Mills can also be seen headlining venues around the country while touring and promoting her latest book, Lord Did I Really Shave My Legs For This?