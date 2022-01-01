Lisa Stansfield - Biography

Not Available

Biography: The Greatest Hits is the first greatest hits compilation album by British recording artist Lisa Stansfield. Released by Arista Records on 3 February 2003, it features seventeen tracks, hits and rare songs, including: "All Around the World", "This Is the Right Time" "Change", "All Woman", "The Real Thing" and "Never, Never Gonna Give You Up". The album, which garnered positive reviews from music critics, peaked at number three in the United Kingdom and was certified Gold. In an exclusive interview, filmed in November 2002, Lisa Stanfield talks candidly about her life so far and reveals all about the making of all her hit videos.