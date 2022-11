Not Available

A young woman (Liza Lorentzou) lives with her father (Lykourgos Kallergis) in a lighthouse on an island in the Aegean. The arrival of a fisherman (Kostas Gkousgkounis) changes her life when they become sexually involved. A yacht with three English women complicates the situation. In the end, the daughter of the lighthouse keeper chases the English women away from the island in order to be alone with her lover.