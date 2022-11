Not Available

Winner of the New England Film Festival, Best Experimental Film 2005; Winner of the Syracuse International Film Festival, Best Experimental 2006. As a survivor of WWII in Italy, when at the age of 13 ½, my neighborhood was bombed by the B-23 on the Day of the Epiphany, 44. Twenty-one of my neighbors were killed and many wounded. LISTEN to the collateral damage of war! The killing fields, the young soldiers wasted lives.. Why War? Asks a child.