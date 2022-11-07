Not Available

Documentary of the Nickel Plate steam locomotive #765. From a city park in Fort Wayne, Indiana to the world-famous Horseshoe Curve, ride along with the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society and its incredible time machine as it inspires and educates thousands throughout the midwest. Featuring exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage, LISTEN FOR THE WHISTLE chronicles the journey of the 765 from its construction in 1944, restoration in 1979 and 2005, and operation through 42 years of preserving and making railroad history. With exclusive footage from on-board, trackside and throughout the engine’s storied history, Listen for the Whistle is the perfect addition to any train lover’s movie archive. Total run time is 1:13. The Blu-Ray edition features 20 minutes of unreleased 16mm film from the early days of restoring and operating the 765.