Not Available

Listen to Jane Z Live (simplified Chinese: 倾听 张靓颖; traditional Chinese: 傾聽 張靚穎) is Jane Zhang's first live album that was released on 4 June 2012. It is her third album with Universal Music Group under Show City Times and sixth album to date. All songs were sung and recorded live at Beijing Huasheng Tianqiao Theater in April 2012.