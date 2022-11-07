Not Available

"Listen to London" is the Re-Released 1981 music documentary about the The UK Post Punk Indy Rebellion, by US Filmmakers Steve Sattler and Des Horsfield. It features the original seven piece Thompson Twins and 12 other bands playing live and in the studio, including New Musik, BIM, Rio and the Robots and Kan Kan. Also Interviews with Charlie Gillett of Oval Records, Tom Bailey, Stephan Street, Tony Mansfield and many of the fans. Scenes at Radio London and Rough Trade and on the London Streets. "Listen to London" captures a seminal moment in the evolution of British Music as the bands began to break away from the stifling control of the record companies. details at: www.listentolondon.com