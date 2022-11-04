Listen to the City

Not Available

A film with wit and irony, this one has a coma patient and two beautiful women standing p against crime and punishment while dealing with life struggles in Canada. The film is blurry and the message was good, but what I liked most about was P.J. Soles, who was a big icon at that time(and still is to alot of people)as the triumphant Sophia, who helps the man out. This was one of her last good roles to get in a movie. The rest of them were starring, but not enough recognition. Any P.J. Soles fan should enjoy!