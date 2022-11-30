Not Available

"Listen to the grass grow" is a short abstract personal memory; sometimes too emotional, sometimes too illogical. But that’s the way our thoughts are floating in the space of our consciousness. This is the story of Maria. We are observing her at the beginning of her ‘new life’ in a new and unknown place. An unfamiliar house, she has no memories here, not yet. Her past belongs to other spaces, far away from here. She’s exploring this new place with her body, in order to awaken its physical memory and to reach an inner authentic movement. Maria is trying to feel this place; her body is trying to feel this space; her movements, driven by old memories, are filling the void.