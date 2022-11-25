Listen to the voices of the sea

Not Available

This is an initial experimental short film based on an extract of the diary of Hachiro Sasaki, a former Japanese student at the university of Tokyo who became a Kamikaze during the Pacific War. His diary was published in a collection of writings by Japanese soldiers, under the title Kiké Wadatsumi no Koé (Listen to the Voices from the Sea) in 1949. I have decided to transfer this story into the territory of France so as to contribute to a better mutual understanding of how a man, confronted by the reality of war, while struggling against his own destiny, ends up by accepting it. Today, the memory and humanity of these Japanese soldiers seems to me to require a work of enlightenment and memorial amendment.