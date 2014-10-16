2014

Listen Up Philip

  • Comedy

Release Date

October 16th, 2014

Studio

Faliro House Productions

Anger rages in Philip as he awaits the publication of his second novel. He feels pushed out of his adopted home city by the constant crowds and noise, a deteriorating relationship with his photographer girlfriend Ashley, and his own indifference to promoting the novel. When Philip's idol Ike Zimmerman offers his isolated summer home as a refuge, he finally gets the peace and quiet to focus on his favorite subject: himself.

Cast

Jason SchwartzmanPhilip
Elisabeth MossAshley
Jonathan PryceIke
Krysten RitterMelanie
Joséphine de La BaumeYvette
Jess WeixlerHolly

