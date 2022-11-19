Not Available

Listen With Pain

    Along with Can and Kraftwerk Einstuerzende Neubauten are amongst the most important bands to come out of late 20th Century Germany. 'Listen With Pain' is a documentary celebration of their twentieth birthday shot by long time fans and filmmakers Christian Beetz and Birgit Herdilitchke. A candid investigation of the strange often controversial career of Einstuerzende Neubauten the band reveal much about their inspirations and interpersonal relationships creating a wholly satisfying and highly entertaining portrait of a unique and highly innovative phenomenon.

