Not Available

"Listening Gabriel" it is a full of magic urban story about fear to the unknown, personal growth and love as the main force for live. Gabriel is a strange and solitary young boy who lives inside his own world. New in town, Sara is a passionate and independent violinist that moves to the same building where Gabriel lives. Carlos, on their part, has just left the jail because of his dark past and he can't find the courage to meet his son Gabriel after 16 years. Three wandering characters in their own personal way who will meet in a crossroads in their lives. Around a missing piano and the world of music that surround it, they will have to find the hope and the motivation to love, to live and to forgive.