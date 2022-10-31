Not Available

Listening to Rain is a coming of age story centered around two girls who are sexually assaulted during their senior year of high school. This unique films follows Haley and Emily as they attempt find themselves and recover from unimaginable trauma. Written by Stefanie Walesch and Joshua Good, this film is an insightful look into the adolescence experience of the late 2000's. Listening to Rain provides a window into the minds of scared young women as they try to mend the damage and live on. It is a film about coming of age, coping with trauma and tragedy seen through the lens of those whom are coming of age, overcoming tragedy, and dealing with trauma. Erica Gonzales, Samantha Rakell, and Katie Stewart star in this thought-provoking film directed by Joshua Good and photographed by William Davies Meldon.