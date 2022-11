Not Available

Mod rockers the Who are captured live by director Murray Lerner at the legendary Isle of Wight festival in 1970, attended by 600,000 people. All the old classics are included in a typically energetic set; Moon the Loon, Roger the Dodger and Pete... the guitarist. And John Entwistle on bass. This is the first DVD release, without the extra material found on the DVD/Blu-Ray re-release of 2006.