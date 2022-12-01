Lisua ang Makasasala

Not Available

This movie does not only give us intricate details about nuns lives - a life characterised by prayer and strict routine but rather let us see beyond the surface level. A different view of what lies beyond the convent walls, their tunics, and religious paths which leads us to another important entity - sin. This story challenges our faith about confession, repentance and soul redemption. With a catalyst leaving us with one big question: With all the people failing time and again to avoid sin, could there be any forgiveness?