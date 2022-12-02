Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A Major, S 125 & Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Major, Op. 15

Not Available

Sony Classical in cooperation with Paramax Films and Dolby releases the world premiere of the first classical concert on video mixed in the new sound technology of Dolby Atmos®. Captured by Paramax Films in the orchestra’s home city of Tel Aviv in July 2015, Khatia Buniatishvili and Zubin Mehta unite in a concert with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra at its resident venue of Charles Bronfman Auditorium. Available on DVD and Blu-ray, last-named with Dolby Atmos technology, the legendary conductor and the 2016 ECHO Klassik Award winning pianist showcase a performance of the piano’s most famous orchestral repertoire; Beethoven’s infectious and virtuosic Piano Concerto No. 1. and Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with its waves of sound and grandiose third movement. Last concerto proven to be “a superb showpiece for Buniatishvili, whose technical prowess, theatrical manner and innate glamour mark her out as a natural Liszt interpreter” writes the Guardian.