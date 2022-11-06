1975

Lisztomania

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • Music

Release Date

October 9th, 1975

Studio

Goodtimes Enterprises

A send-up of the bawdy life of Romantic composer/piano virtuoso Franz Liszt, with ubiquitous phallic imagery and a good portion of the film devoted to Liszt's "friendship" with fellow composer Richard Wagner. The film begins during the time when Franz would give piano performance to a crowd of shrieking teenage fans while maintaining affairs with his (multiple!) mistresses. He eventually seeks Princess Carolyne of St. Petersburg (at her invitation), elopes, and, after their marriage is forbidden by the Pope, he embraces the monastic life as an abbé.

Cast

Sara KestelmanPrincess Carolyn
Paul NicholasRichard Wagner
Ringo StarrThe Pope
Rick WakemanThor
John JustinCount d'Agoult
Fiona LewisMarie d'Agoult

