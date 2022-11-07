Lita Ford: Live in LA '88

Not Available

Lita Ford was born on September 19, 1958 in London, England, and grew up in Los Angeles. She became the lead guitarist in the all-girl hard rock band The Runaways, whose debut album was released in 1976. With their punkish sound, provocative stage outfits and rebellious lyrics, the band shocked many in the rock world, and achieved mild popularity until they broke up in 1979. Ford then enjoyed a successful solo career in heavy metal, with such hits as "Kiss Me Deadly" and "Close My Eyes Forever."