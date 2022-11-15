L'italiano che inventò il cinema

The first gaze. The italian who invented cinema. The story of the incredible and little-known life of the pioneer of Italian cinema, Filoteo Alberini. The reconstruction of the incredible life of the Italian pioneer, Filoteo Alberini, becomes the occasion for a reflection on the birth of Italian cinema and, more generally, on the Seventh Art and its nature as the "magnificent obsession". A journey in the company of an exceptional storyteller, guardian par excellence of cinema's forgotten ones, Georges Méliès, who conducts an investigation of this figure, practically unknown in our present day.
