Literature Girl Memoire II - Requiem of the Dancing Sky Angel

Not Available

Miu Asakura lives a sad and troublesome childhood due to her parents' constant fighting. Eventually her father leaves the house and she ends up living with her bitter mother. Miu has been desperately trying to escape the harsh reality that surrounds her to the only safe place she knows: the worlds inside the books she loves. Ostracized by the kids at school due to her imaginative mind that prompts her to frequently lie, she becomes a friend of Konoha Inoue who rather than estranged, ends up fascinated by Asakura's tales.