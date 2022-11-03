Not Available

Litmus: A Surfing Odyssey (1996) "I wish that when they asked us: 'What is surfing?' I would have said it's a spiritual activity, and not just a sport, because that's what put us on the wrong track..." ~ Nat Young "The Riders, the boards, the places, the ruminations... Litmus was easily the finest surf film of it's decade." ~ Scott Hulet, The Surfer's Journal Features: Derek Hynd, Wayne Lynch, Tom Curren, Joel Fitzgerald Animation by Mark Sutherland "Dream" Directed by Andrew Kidman, Jon Frank & Mark Sutherland Soundtrack by The Val Dusty Experiment, Yothu Yindi, The Screaming Orphans, Galaxy 500