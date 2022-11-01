Not Available

SYNOPSIS. Fidel (Paolo Contis) is a fresh culinary arts graduate from a Swiss school, working as an under-chef in a casino restaurant in Macau. Fidel is compelled by his mother, Inay Viring (Maricel Laxa), to come back to their hometown in time for the first death anniversary of his father. Fidel starts apprenticing with the town's lechon master, Mang Carding (Jun Urbano) and falls in love with Carding's granddaughter, Carmel (Karylle). As the story moves forward, Fidel is constantly confronted by his familly's over-dependence on him, even if the eldest in the family is his Kuya Roger (Gerard Pizzaras), an ill-tempered trisikad driver. Meanwhile, Fidel's teen sister gets pregnant by her high school boyfriend, and before long has a bad miscarriage. At around the same time, Tiyo Pinoy (Michael de Mesa) stabs the lover of his wife Cora (Joanne Quintas). All this domestic turmoil happens while Fidel is struggling through his training as a litsonero with Mang Carding.