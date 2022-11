Not Available

From executive producer Roma Downey comes a delightful, faith-based, educational series that preschoolers and their parents will enjoy! Through the stories of Noah's Ark and Jonah and the Whale, eight adorable angels teach young Alex and Zoe about courage, creativity, responsibility and that God loves them! In this charming story, Alex and Zoe learn that all creatures on Earth are gifts from God, and that we have plenty to learn from them.