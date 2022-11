Not Available

Features a short screen song about a fictional character called little Annie Rooney, this version is the Fleischer studios version the voice of little annie rooney is done by little ann little. Betty Boop makes a cameo appearance as a stature figure & she wears the same hat as little annie rooney. This cartoon has a similarity to Betty Boop's Birthday, which was released in (1933) One of the same Quotes were used for both cartoons,(Oh I'm So Happy) Also the music is alike.