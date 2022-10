Not Available

Porky's in the foreign legion. But he's not allowed to fight; all he can do is scrub camels, and he's not particularly good at that. The other soldiers ride off to find the evil Ali Mode, leaving Porky behind. Ali Mode notices, and tries to gain entrance to the fort, first by tricking Porky, then by tunnelling, then by military assaults, but Porky rebuffs all attempts, ultimately landing Ali Mode in a big vat of "Cairo Syrup" and collecting a chestful of medals.