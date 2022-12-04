Not Available

Down and out, directionless, and without a driver's license, Emma is going nowhere fast and she knows it. The men and women this bisexual enigma has been sleeping with think she's a waitress, an artist or a kindergarten teacher... while in reality, she works in a seedy porn shop, dressing up nightly as various "sexy" characters. One night at the local Albany bar, Emma meets Mason, a transgender IT technician who seems to have it all. Could Mason be the knight in shining armor she's been searching for? Soon, Emma finds her web of carefully crafted lies beginning to unravel when she encounters one of the few things she hasn't before- sincere feelings for another person. Little Bi Peep... it's hard to find someone to love ewe.