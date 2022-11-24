Not Available

Little Big Panda

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Somewhere in the majestic Chinese highlands of our days: The Pandas' survival is severely endangered as the bamboo is becoming scarce, and humans continuously expand into their habitat. And laziness being one of the Pandas' most significant character traits, what the community now requires is someone to rouse them. Manchu, with the help of his friends, stands up to all the trials. The group has nearly reached their destination when suddenly the humans unleash the floods of their newly-built dam, aimed at the Pandas' valley!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images