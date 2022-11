Not Available

Harry Hawkwood is the son of 'Pa' Hawkwood, one of England's greatest crooks, and it's Harry's ambition to follow in father's footsteps and be as good as Dad. Alas! Harry has a kind heart, and it is only out of respect for the old man that his father's gang tolerates him. When the gang decides to go for the Maddox jewels, Harry is given the job of "inside man" will his good nature get the better of him once again?