Little Bird’s Diary

Over the years, eighty-year-old Irina Pilke, nicknamed the Little Bird, has depicted the events of her life as sketches in diaries. The pages reveal the experiences of World War II, love and separation, and a subtly ironic view on the events in the Soviet Union and among its society. The Little Bird looks at the world from the viewpoint of a small creature rather than from a perspective of power and politics which may be the reason her life story seems so incredibly heartwarming, familiar, and true to the tiniest detail.