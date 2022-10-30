Little Black Spiders

Not Available

Belgium, 1978. Katja, Roxy, and a group of other lively girls are too young for love, but still they are almost mothers. In a hidden location, pregnant teenage girls await the birth of their babies in secret. Some want to put their mistake behind them as soon as possible, but Katja, herself an orphan, clearly wants something different: she longs to have her own little baby. During the long wait, the girls share each others joys and sorrows. They form close friendships and distract themselves with strange games, until the bubble bursts, and Katja becomes painfully aware of the plans that the nuns are making behind their backs. She is not going to let this happen to her baby