Little Boa Peep

Not Available

Blue Racer sunks into depression when he realizes that he was a hideous snake, so he asks Dr. Owlsley-Hoot for suggestions. He tells Blue Racer that he is what he thinks he is, so Blue Racer decides to become a sheepdog. Unfortunatly, he doesn't know what sheep look like, so he mistakes an ant, an elephant, and a caterpillar for a sheep. He finally finds a sheep herd, and after stopping a wolf in a sheep's clothing, a real sheepdog helps him make his dream of being a sheepdog come true. Last "Blue Racer" cartoon.