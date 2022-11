Not Available

The True story of Stephen Walls, a young Australian farm boy, whose disappearance galvanized a continent into action. Taught to be wary of strangers, the boy cannot know that the boisterous hordes of volunteers are his saviors and not his enemies. After four tense days, hopes wanes. At last, a group of searchers spot the young Stephen, and its members are able to convice him that they want to help him reach home and family. - Written by